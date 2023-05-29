M&T Bank Corp Sells 498,142 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498,142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.39% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $94,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.30. The stock had a trading volume of 949,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,352. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.35.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

