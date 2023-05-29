Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Shares of Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.76. 376,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,560. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.
In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,798 shares of company stock worth $3,364,598. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.
