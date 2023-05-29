National Bankshares Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$90.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$93.54.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$78.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$76.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 31.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.7335456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total value of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

