National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives $52.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

NATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.20. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $201,603.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Instruments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 59.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 193,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,340,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,989,000 after buying an additional 37,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after buying an additional 196,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.