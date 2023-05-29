Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Natural Alternatives International stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.64. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAII. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

