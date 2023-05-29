Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
