Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHTC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Health Trends Stock Performance

Shares of NHTC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,150. Natural Health Trends has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 million, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.86 million during the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 1.37%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.49%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

About Natural Health Trends

(Get Rating)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.