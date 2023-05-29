NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,016,400 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 6,513,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,336.1 days.
NatWest Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,437. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27.
NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
