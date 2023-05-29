Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0036 on Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $147.65 million and $5.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,844.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00327447 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00554117 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00065914 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00413122 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 41,474,480,444 coins and its circulating supply is 40,905,092,178 coins. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

