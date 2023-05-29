NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Raised to $118.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NTES. StockNews.com began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetEase from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.71.

NTES opened at $89.51 on Friday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetEase by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of NetEase by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in NetEase by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

