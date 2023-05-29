NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 320.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.64. 560,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,273. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

