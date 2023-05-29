NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 15th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 320.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.1%.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.64. 560,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

NTST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.94.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

