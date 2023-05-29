Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0254 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

