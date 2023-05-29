Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Releases Earnings Results

Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NXH stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market cap of C$22.89 million and a P/E ratio of -1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities lowered Next Hydrogen Solutions from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$0.90 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Company Profile

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

