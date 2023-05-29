NFT Price Up 3.6% This Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. NFT has a market cap of $756,089.38 and approximately $42.49 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006890 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00025739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00017540 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,651.53 or 0.99990207 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02072524 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $143.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/."

