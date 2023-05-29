Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group cut Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.73.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,575,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

