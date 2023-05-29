Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.20.
Nordson Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.91.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.18%.
Institutional Trading of Nordson
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Nordson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.
About Nordson
Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.
