Northland Securities Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $39.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.
Nutanix Stock Performance
Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.
About Nutanix
Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
