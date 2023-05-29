Northland Securities Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $39.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $29.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.04. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $33.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after buying an additional 1,019,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after buying an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 39.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,560,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after acquiring an additional 238,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

