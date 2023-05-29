NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Increased by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,412 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $9.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

