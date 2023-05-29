NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,391 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.66 on Monday, reaching $389.46. 71,439,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.