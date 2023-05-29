NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $304.00 to $450.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

