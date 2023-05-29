NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $400.00 at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $290.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $394.80.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

