NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $475.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $394.80. The firm has a market cap of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

