NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $500.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,056,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,763,663,000 after buying an additional 267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

