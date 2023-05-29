NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Outperform by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $475.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $300.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $379.73.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $389.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.10. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

