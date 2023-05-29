NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 5.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $9.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,605,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,432. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.