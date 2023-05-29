NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,269 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 5.7 %

NXPI opened at $181.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $198.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.