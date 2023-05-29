OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Reaches $4.06 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. OKB has a market cap of $11.57 billion and approximately $4.06 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OKB has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.89 or 0.00168841 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OKB Profile

OKB’s genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,638,974 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okx.com.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native token of the OKX exchange and a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants, and rewards. OKB offers up to 40% savings on trading fees, passive income with OKX Earn, and participation in Jumpstart token sales. OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation with a supply limit of 300 million, and tokens are burned to maintain value. Benefits of OKB include access to OKX ecosystem partners such as Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

