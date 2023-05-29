Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Bought by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Old Second Bancorp accounts for about 2.8% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 2.19% of Old Second Bancorp worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC opened at $12.24 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $546.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSBC. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The firm operates through the community banking segment.

