Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Boosted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up about 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded up $0.83 on Monday, reaching $89.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $86.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

