Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Short Interest Update

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Optiva to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Optiva Price Performance

Shares of RKNEF remained flat at $7.94 during midday trading on Monday. Optiva has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva, Inc provides software products, solutions and services to network operators throughout the world, including wireless, wireline, broadband and satellite. The firm offers real-time billing, a cloud-enabled converged billing and customer care platform, which provides real-time unified billing, rating, and charging for the operator’s data, voice, and messaging services; customer care capabilities; subscriber promotions and loyalty programs; and self-care options for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid subscribers.

Further Reading

