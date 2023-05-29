Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,560 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 16,917 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 34,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,886,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $154,234,000 after purchasing an additional 520,416 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 261,296 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $104.08. 13,994,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day moving average of $88.36. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

