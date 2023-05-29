Orchid Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $886,260.94 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.69 million and $886,260.94 worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06719584 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $788,958.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

