Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Orient Overseas (International) Price Performance
OROVF opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.
About Orient Overseas (International)
