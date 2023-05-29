Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Lowered to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OROVF opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Orient Overseas has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

