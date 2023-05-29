Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.7 %
OESX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.
About Orion Energy Systems
Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.
