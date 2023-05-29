Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

OESX stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

About Orion Energy Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 46.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: Orion Services Group Division (OSG), Orion Distribution Services Division (ODS), Orion U.S. Markets Division (USM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.