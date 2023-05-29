Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) by 1,087.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.30% of Ormat Technologies worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.