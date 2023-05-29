Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 1,087.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,516 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,320 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 0.30% of Ormat Technologies worth $14,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ORA opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.