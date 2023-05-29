Oxen One Day Volume Tops $426,247.08 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $7.52 million and approximately $426,247.08 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,652.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.05 or 0.00329259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012887 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.55 or 0.00555283 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00066181 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.35 or 0.00420753 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,268,779 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

