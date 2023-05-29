P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Down 25.5% in May

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Get P/F Bakkafrost alerts:

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $67.93 during trading hours on Monday. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $71.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P/F Bakkafrost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P/F Bakkafrost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.