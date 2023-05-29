Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 515,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,730 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,910,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 151,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,771,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,154,000 after purchasing an additional 181,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $263,769.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,912.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sherri V. Scott sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $29,616.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,344.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 12,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $263,769.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,439 shares in the company, valued at $624,912.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $312,195. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $37.50.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $242.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.