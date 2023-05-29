Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003602 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $29.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000739 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007956 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

