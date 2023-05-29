PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.3 days.

PAX Global Technology Stock Performance

PXGYF remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.