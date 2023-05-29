PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 461,200 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the April 30th total of 352,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.3 days.
PAX Global Technology Stock Performance
PXGYF remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. PAX Global Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.05.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
