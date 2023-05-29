Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Rating Increased to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$50.82.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PPL stock opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$40.81 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The company has a market cap of C$23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$43.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.30). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 26.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.7405476 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

