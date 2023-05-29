PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Update

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the April 30th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PermRock Royalty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRT stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.63. 42,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,303. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PermRock Royalty Trust

Institutional Trading of PermRock Royalty Trust

In other PermRock Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $37,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,564,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,100 shares of company stock worth $307,782.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PermRock Royalty Trust by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

