Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Plans $0.08 Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0817 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $8.31 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

