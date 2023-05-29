Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

