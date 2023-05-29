Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Raised by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,104,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,451,000 after acquiring an additional 862,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,595,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,234,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,019,631. The company has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

