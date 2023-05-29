PGGM Investments Buys 1,272 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 538,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 146,428 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 195,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,612,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $212.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

