PGGM Investments Has $8.06 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,648 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in LKQ were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $53.59 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.67.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. LKQ’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LKQ in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,725,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $24,577,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 202,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,725,090.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,290 shares of company stock worth $50,781,232. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

