PGGM Investments Sells 14,534 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

PGGM Investments cut its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after acquiring an additional 308,580 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 35.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

