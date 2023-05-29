PGGM Investments Sells 3,481 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

PGGM Investments reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NSC. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $210.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $264.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.86.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.