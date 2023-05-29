PGGM Investments Sells 44,468 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,468 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.56.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

